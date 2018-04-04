Comparing Calpine (CPN) & TE Connectivity (TE)

Calpine (NYSE: CPN) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TE) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calpine 0 7 2 0 2.22 TE Connectivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calpine currently has a consensus target price of $14.47, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Calpine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Calpine is more favorable than TE Connectivity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calpine and TE Connectivity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calpine $8.75 billion 0.63 -$339.00 million N/A N/A TE Connectivity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TE Connectivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calpine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Calpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Calpine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calpine and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calpine -3.87% -12.34% -2.25% TE Connectivity 0.84% 0.85% 0.24%

Dividends

TE Connectivity pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Calpine does not pay a dividend. TE Connectivity has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of two types of power generation technologies, including natural gas-fired combustion turbines, such as combined-cycle plants, and renewable geothermal conventional steam turbines. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included 80 power plants, including one under construction, with an aggregate generation capacity of 25,908 Megawatt (MW) and 828 MW under construction. As of December 31, 2016, it had four MW of capacity from solar power generation technology at its Vineland Solar Energy Center in New Jersey.

About TE Connectivity

TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses. TECO Energy holds all of the common stock of Tampa Electric Company (TEC) and through its subsidiary, New Mexico Gas Intermediate, Inc. (NMGI), owns New Mexico Gas Company, Inc. (NMGC). The Company’s segments include Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas System (PGS) and NMGC. Its Tampa Electric division is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The retail territory served comprises an area of approximately 2,000 square miles in West Central Florida. PGS, the gas division of TEC, is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial and electric power generation customers in the state of Florida. NMGC is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial and industrial customers in the state of New Mexico.

