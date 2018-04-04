The Andersons (ANDE) & CF Industries (CF) Head-To-Head Survey

The Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of The Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of The Andersons shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CF Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Andersons has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Industries has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The Andersons pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Industries pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Andersons has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CF Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares The Andersons and CF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons 1.12% 4.83% 1.83% CF Industries 8.67% -0.92% -0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Andersons and CF Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Andersons 0 3 0 0 2.00 CF Industries 3 10 2 0 1.93

The Andersons currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. CF Industries has a consensus price target of $37.54, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given The Andersons’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Andersons is more favorable than CF Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Andersons and CF Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons $3.69 billion 0.25 $42.51 million $1.15 27.91 CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.09 $358.00 million ($0.25) -147.92

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than The Andersons. CF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Andersons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Andersons beats CF Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

