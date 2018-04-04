Analyzing Dorman Products (DORM) & Valeo (VLEEY)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 11.80% 18.14% 15.22% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorman Products and Valeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $903.22 million 2.46 $106.59 million $3.37 19.61 Valeo $18.28 billion 0.86 $1.02 billion $2.17 15.08

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Dorman Products. Valeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dorman Products and Valeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 4 0 1 2.40 Valeo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorman Products currently has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Dorman Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Valeo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Dorman Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valeo pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dorman Products does not pay a dividend. Valeo pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Valeo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products. In addition, it offers solutions for rugged duty and fleet applications; replacement chassis part solutions; brake hardware products; electrical components; and application specific repair hardware products. The company provides its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, HD Solutions, Premium Chassis, Premium XL, Premium RD, MAS, FirstStop, ConductTite, and AutoGrade brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SA is an automotive supplier. The Company is a technology company, which is focused on the design, production and sale of components, integrated systems, modules and services for the automotive sector. Its segments include Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems and Visibility Systems. The Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems segment includes three product groups, including driving assistance, interior controls and connected cars. The Powertrain Systems segment includes four product groups, including electrical systems, transmission systems, combustion engine systems and electronics. The Thermal Systems segment has five product groups, including Thermal Climate Control, Thermal Powertrain, Thermal Compressors, Thermal Front End and Thermal Bus Systems. The Visibility Systems segment includes lighting systems and wiper systems. It supplies original equipment spares to automakers and replacement parts to the independent aftermarket.

