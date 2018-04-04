Analyzing ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) & (EXXI)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE: ECT) and (NASDAQ:EXXI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 83.41% 10.90% 10.61% N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $6.87 million 4.20 $5.73 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ECA Marcellus Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.