Critical Analysis: Gigamon (GIMO) and EnerNOC (ENOC)

EnerNOC (NASDAQ: ENOC) and Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of EnerNOC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Gigamon shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of EnerNOC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Gigamon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnerNOC and Gigamon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerNOC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gigamon $310.86 million 4.62 $49.43 million N/A N/A

Gigamon has higher revenue and earnings than EnerNOC.

Profitability

This table compares EnerNOC and Gigamon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerNOC -66.80% -160.15% -42.76% Gigamon 2.75% 2.98% 2.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EnerNOC and Gigamon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerNOC 0 4 0 0 2.00 Gigamon 0 9 0 0 2.00

EnerNOC presently has a consensus price target of $7.84, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. Gigamon has a consensus price target of $41.06, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Gigamon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gigamon is more favorable than EnerNOC.

Summary

Gigamon beats EnerNOC on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerNOC Company Profile

EnerNOC, Inc. is a provider of energy intelligence software (EIS) and demand response solutions. The Company’s EIS provides enterprise solutions, utility solutions and energy procurement solutions. The Company’s EIS offers enterprise customers with a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions with various areas of functionalities, including energy cost visualization, budgets, forecasts and accruals; project tracking, and demand management. Its EIS provides its utility customers with a SaaS-based customer engagement platform, which collects and processes data and enables its utility customers to provide personalized communication and recommendations to their customers. Its EIS includes an energy procurement platform that helps its enterprise and utility customers. Its procurement platform offers its enterprise and utility customers with features, such as energy contracts management. Its technology includes over two components: its EIS platform and Network Operations Center (NOC).

Gigamon Company Profile

Gigamon Inc. offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures. Its GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform enables security teams and information technology (IT) personnel to gain visibility into their IT infrastructure by forwarding selected traffic of interest from network, server and remote location infrastructure to security, management, analysis and compliance tools in a manner that is optimized for specific uses or functions.

