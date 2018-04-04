Analyzing EQT (EQT) & U.S. Energy (USEG)

EQT (NYSE: EQT) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. U.S. Energy does not pay a dividend. EQT pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT 44.66% 2.35% 1.42% U.S. Energy -10.51% -13.97% -4.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EQT and U.S. Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.38 billion 3.67 $1.51 billion $1.47 31.85 U.S. Energy $6.55 million 1.03 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EQT and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 4 12 0 2.75 U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $76.77, indicating a potential upside of 63.97%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Risk and Volatility

EQT has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats U.S. Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The EQT Production segment also includes the marketing activities of the Company. EQT Production’s properties are located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia. The operations of EQT Gathering include the natural gas gathering activities of the Company, consisting solely of assets that are owned and operated by EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The operations of EQT Transmission include the natural gas transmission and storage activities of the Company, consisting solely of assets that are owned and operated by EQM. EQT Transmission focuses on various transmission projects, including Mountain Valley Pipeline and Transmission Expansion.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp. (U.S. Energy) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. The Company’s business activities are focused on South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company operates through Oil and Gas segment. The Company participates in oil and gas projects primarily as a non-operating working interest owner through exploration and development agreements with various oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company is also pursuing acquisitions of exploration, development and production-stage oil and gas properties or companies. The Company holds a geographically and geologically diverse portfolio of oil-weighted prospects in varying-stages of exploration and development. The Company engages in the prospect stages either for its own account or with prospective partners to enlarge its oil and gas lease ownership base.

