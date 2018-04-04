Analyzing FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and Maxwell Technologies (MXWL)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Maxwell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $95.67 million 1.48 -$53.90 million ($1.11) -1.56 Maxwell Technologies $130.37 million 1.60 -$43.12 million ($0.91) -6.18

Maxwell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. Maxwell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Maxwell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -37.86% -46.40% -13.59% Maxwell Technologies -33.08% -30.48% -18.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxwell Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Maxwell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Maxwell Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 113.87%. Maxwell Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Maxwell Technologies.

Summary

Maxwell Technologies beats FuelCell Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc. delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance. The Company’s segment is fuel cell power plant production and research. The Company offers its services to various sectors, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a range of industrial and commercial enterprises. The Company, by utilizing its Direct FuelCell (DFC) plants, is commercializing a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. The Company is also developing and commercializing solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) plants for sub-megawatt applications.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets energy storage and power delivery products for transportation, industrial, information technology and other applications and microelectronic products for space and satellite applications. The Company offers three product lines: Ultracapacitors, High-Voltage Capacitors and Radiation-Hardened Microelectronic Products. The Company’s ultracapacitor cells and multi-cell packs, and modules provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in multiple industries. The Company offers ultracapacitor cells with capacitances ranging from 1 to 3,400 farads. It designs and manufactures CONDIS high-voltage capacitors. These products include grading and coupling capacitors and electric voltage transformers. The Company’s radiation-hardened microelectronic products for satellites and spacecraft include single board computers and components, such as high-density memory and data conversion modules.

