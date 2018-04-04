Analyzing HRG Group (HRG) and Arotech (ARTX)

HRG Group (NYSE: HRG) and Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HRG Group and Arotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRG Group 8.94% -6.02% -0.37% Arotech 3.88% 5.98% 3.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of HRG Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Arotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HRG Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Arotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HRG Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arotech has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HRG Group and Arotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arotech has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Arotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arotech is more favorable than HRG Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HRG Group and Arotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRG Group $5.01 billion 0.63 $106.00 million N/A N/A Arotech $98.72 million 0.80 $3.83 million $0.16 18.75

HRG Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arotech.

Summary

Arotech beats HRG Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HRG Group Company Profile

HRG Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products and Insurance. The Consumer Products segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (Spectrum Brands). The Insurance segment includes its subsidiary, Front Street Re (Delaware) Ltd. (Front Street). Through Spectrum Brands, the Company is a diversified global branded consumer products company. The Company offers seven product categories: consumer batteries, small appliances, global pet supplies, home and garden control products, personal care products, hardware and home improvement products and global auto care. Through Front Street, the Company is engaged in the business of providing long-term reinsurance, including reinsurance to the specialty insurance sector of fixed, deferred and payout annuities.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division. The Company’s Training and Simulation Division develops, manufactures and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services and other personnel. The Company’s Power Systems Division provides battery solutions, energy management and power distribution technologies and product design and manufacturing services for the aerospace, defense, law enforcement, homeland security markets, and it manufactures and sells rechargeable batteries for defense and security products and medical and industrial applications.

