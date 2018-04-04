Analyzing Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) & Pool (POOL)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) and Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Pool shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pool has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Johnson Outdoors and Pool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pool 0 1 4 0 2.80

Johnson Outdoors presently has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Pool has a consensus price target of $144.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Johnson Outdoors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Outdoors is more favorable than Pool.

Dividends

Johnson Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pool pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Johnson Outdoors pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pool pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Pool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 6.10% 15.95% 10.73% Pool 6.87% 70.46% 14.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Pool’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $490.57 million 1.30 $35.15 million $3.08 20.79 Pool $2.79 billion 2.15 $191.63 million $3.99 37.09

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Outdoors. Johnson Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pool beats Johnson Outdoors on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. Its camping segment offers consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; sleeping bags; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as acts as a subcontract manufacturer for other providers of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The company's Watercraft Recreation segment provides kayaks, canoes, personal flotation devices, and paddles through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. Its diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through specialty dive stores, as well as through Websites. Johnson Outdoors Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for use in pool installations and remodeling; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumers' use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and golf course and other commercial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 351 sales centers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

