Stora Enso (SEOAY) and Kapstone (NYSE:KS) Head to Head Comparison

Kapstone (NYSE: KS) and Stora Enso (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Kapstone alerts:

This table compares Kapstone and Stora Enso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kapstone 7.34% 13.31% 3.89% Stora Enso 6.26% 12.35% 6.10%

Risk & Volatility

Kapstone has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stora Enso has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kapstone and Stora Enso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kapstone 0 8 1 0 2.11 Stora Enso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kapstone presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.15%. Given Kapstone’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kapstone is more favorable than Stora Enso.

Dividends

Kapstone pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stora Enso pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kapstone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stora Enso pays out 71.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Kapstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stora Enso shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Kapstone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Stora Enso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kapstone and Stora Enso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kapstone $3.32 billion 1.02 $243.50 million $1.32 26.19 Stora Enso $11.35 billion 1.26 $693.59 million $1.01 17.94

Stora Enso has higher revenue and earnings than Kapstone. Stora Enso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kapstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kapstone beats Stora Enso on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kapstone Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

Stora Enso Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods. The Packaging Solutions division provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services designed for various applications to converters, brand owners, and retailers. The Biomaterials division offers various pulp grades for paper, board, tissue, textile, and hygiene product producers. The Wood Products division provides wood-based solutions for building and housing, such as massive wood elements, wood components, and sawn goods; and pellets for sustainable heating primarily to merchants and retailers, industrial integrators, and construction companies. The Paper division provides paper solutions for print media and office use, including papers made from virgin wood and recycled fibers. This division serves publishers, retailers, printing houses, merchants, converters, and office suppliers. Stora Enso Oyj is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kapstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kapstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.