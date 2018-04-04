Critical Survey: R1 RCM (RCM) versus Lending Club (LC)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) and Lending Club (NYSE:LC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

R1 RCM has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lending Club has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares R1 RCM and Lending Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM -13.07% -31.68% -6.42% Lending Club -26.77% -7.10% -1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares R1 RCM and Lending Club’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM $449.80 million 1.65 -$58.80 million ($0.44) -16.25 Lending Club $574.54 million 2.52 -$153.83 million ($0.17) -20.41

R1 RCM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lending Club. Lending Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than R1 RCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of R1 RCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Lending Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of R1 RCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Lending Club shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for R1 RCM and Lending Club, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lending Club 0 7 8 0 2.53

R1 RCM presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Lending Club has a consensus target price of $6.19, suggesting a potential upside of 78.45%. Given Lending Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lending Club is more favorable than R1 RCM.

Summary

Lending Club beats R1 RCM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc. is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship. The Company’s PAS offering assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes. The Company also provides customers with retrospective appeal management service support for both governmental and commercial payers. Its physicians conduct detailed retrospective reviews of medical records to identify medical necessity for hospital services and the required documentation to support an appeal.

Lending Club Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans. The company also provides an opportunity to the investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

