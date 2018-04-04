Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (FWONA) vs. Discovery (DISCB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCB) and Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery and Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery -4.90% 21.68% 5.92% Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One 14.30% 1.19% 0.61%

Risk and Volatility

Discovery has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Discovery and Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One 0 3 6 0 2.67

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One has a consensus price target of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 46.28%. Given Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One is more favorable than Discovery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discovery and Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery $6.87 billion 1.92 -$337.00 million N/A N/A Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One $1.78 billion 3.68 $1.35 billion $1.21 23.49

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Discovery.

Summary

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One beats Discovery on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery

Discovery Communications, Inc. (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks, consisting primarily of international television networks and digital content services, and Education and Other, which consists principally of curriculum-based product and service offerings, and production studios. The Company’s portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Velocity (known as Turbo outside of the United States) and Eurosport. It is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks and online streaming.

About Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One

Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. Its principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRIUS XM) and the Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation). The Company operates through two segments: SIRIUS X, and corporate and other. SIRIUS XM transmits its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its approximately two satellite radio systems. SIRIUS XM has approximately 29.6 million subscribers. Its corporate and other segment includes its consolidated subsidiary, Braves Holdings.

