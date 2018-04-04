Analyzing MacroGenics (MGNX) & Cardinal Health (CAH)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MacroGenics and Cardinal Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics $157.74 million 6.06 -$19.62 million ($0.54) -42.83 Cardinal Health $129.98 billion 0.15 $1.29 billion $5.40 11.35

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardinal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MacroGenics and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics -12.44% -8.22% -6.74% Cardinal Health 1.37% 24.81% 4.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of MacroGenics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cardinal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MacroGenics has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Health has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MacroGenics and Cardinal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Cardinal Health 2 11 3 0 2.06

MacroGenics currently has a consensus target price of $31.86, suggesting a potential upside of 37.73%. Cardinal Health has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. Given MacroGenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Cardinal Health.

Dividends

Cardinal Health pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MacroGenics does not pay a dividend. Cardinal Health pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cardinal Health has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats MacroGenics on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1); MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; MGD019, a preclinical DART molecule designed to recognize the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4); and Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3. In addition, the company develops MGD009, a DART molecule recognizes B7-H3 and CD3; MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells and CD3-expressing T cells. It has strategic collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies. The Medical segment distributes a range of medical, surgical and laboratory products, and provides services to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and other healthcare providers. This segment also manufactures, sources and develops its own Cardinal Health brand medical and surgical products. It provides post-acute care management and transition services, and software to hospitals.

