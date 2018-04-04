Analyzing Michael Kors (KORS) and Vince (VNCE)

Michael Kors (NYSE: KORS) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Michael Kors has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vince has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Michael Kors and Vince’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Michael Kors $4.49 billion 2.18 $552.50 million $4.24 15.17 Vince $268.20 million 0.38 -$162.65 million N/A N/A

Michael Kors has higher revenue and earnings than Vince.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Michael Kors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Michael Kors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.0% of Vince shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Michael Kors and Vince, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Michael Kors 1 15 12 0 2.39 Vince 0 1 0 0 2.00

Michael Kors presently has a consensus price target of $64.54, indicating a potential upside of 0.36%. Vince has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 88.65%. Given Michael Kors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Michael Kors is more favorable than Vince.

Profitability

This table compares Michael Kors and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Michael Kors 11.32% 40.86% 24.94% Vince -68.01% -120.03% -9.74%

Summary

Michael Kors beats Vince on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing. The Retail operations consist of collection stores and lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlet stores, located primarily in the Americas (the United States, Canada and Latin America), Europe and Asia, as well as e-commerce. Wholesale revenues are principally derived from major department and specialty stores located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company licenses its trademarks on products, such as fragrances, beauty, eyewear, leather goods, jewelry, watches, coats, men’s suits, swimwear, furs and ties, as well as through geographic licenses.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand. It also provides women's and men's footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through Vince.com, an e-commerce platform; and to department stores and specialty stores. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 54 stores, including 40 company-operated full price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlet stores, as well as VINCE.com and e-commerce sites; and sold its products to consumers at approximately 2,300 distribution locations in 40 countries. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

