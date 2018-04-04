Analyzing MicroVision (MVIS) and Its Competitors

MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) is one of 16 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MicroVision to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get MicroVision alerts:

This table compares MicroVision and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision -222.60% -416.19% -86.80% MicroVision Competitors -23.18% -43.46% -9.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MicroVision and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision 0 0 3 0 3.00 MicroVision Competitors 58 148 198 5 2.37

MicroVision presently has a consensus target price of $2.91, indicating a potential upside of 182.20%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.15%. Given MicroVision’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MicroVision is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

MicroVision has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroVision’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroVision and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision $10.89 million -$24.24 million -3.12 MicroVision Competitors $2.10 billion $202.49 million 4.83

MicroVision’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MicroVision. MicroVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of MicroVision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of MicroVision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MicroVision rivals beat MicroVision on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics. The company also develops a light detection and ranging engine for consumer electronic applications and automotive collision avoidance systems. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.