Critical Contrast: Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) versus Its Competitors

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Malt beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Molson Coors Brewing to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Molson Coors Brewing has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molson Coors Brewing’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Molson Coors Brewing and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Brewing 0 4 7 0 2.64 Molson Coors Brewing Competitors 82 295 289 14 2.35

Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus price target of $95.91, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. As a group, “Malt beverages” companies have a potential downside of 4.64%. Given Molson Coors Brewing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Brewing is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Molson Coors Brewing pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Molson Coors Brewing pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Malt beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 53.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Brewing $13.47 billion $1.41 billion 16.47 Molson Coors Brewing Competitors $9.86 billion $1.07 billion 32.32

Molson Coors Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Molson Coors Brewing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Brewing 10.34% 7.55% 3.14% Molson Coors Brewing Competitors 5.91% 8.13% 4.06%

Summary

Molson Coors Brewing beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. The company also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands. In addition, it provides its products under the Staropramen, Apatinsko, Astika, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Branik, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Noroc, Ostravar, Ozujsko, Sharp's Doom Bar, Worthington's, Cobra, and other brand names. Further, the company imports and sells Hop Valley, Revolver, Saint Archer, Terrapin, Grolsch, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Desperados, Dos Equis, Moretti, Sol, Tecate, Carling Strong, Coors, Coors 1873, Coors Extra, Coors Gold, Iceberg 9000, King Cobra, Thunderbolt, and Zima brand products. Additionally, it brews or distributes various brands, such as Amstel Light, Heineken, Murphy's, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow cider, Beck's, Belle-Vue Kriek brands, Hoegaarden, Leffe, Lowenbrau, Löwenweisse, Spaten and Stella Artois, Corona Extra, Rekorderlig, Singha, Blue Moon, Corona, Miller High Life, Molson Canadian, and other Modelo brands, as well as George Killian's Irish Red, the Redd's, and Foster's brands. The company was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in February 2005. The Company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

