Comparing Nexa Resources (NEXA) & Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aqua Metals and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Nexa Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aqua Metals currently has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 685.61%. Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Aqua Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Metals and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals N/A -41.94% -33.00% Nexa Resources 6.75% 5.81% 2.82%

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aqua Metals does not pay a dividend. Nexa Resources pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aqua Metals and Nexa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals $2.09 million 31.16 -$26.58 million ($1.19) -1.91 Nexa Resources $2.45 billion 0.80 $126.88 million $1.42 12.23

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Metals. Aqua Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Aqua Metals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

