Financial Review: Debenhams (DBHSY) versus Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Nordstrom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Debenhams shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nordstrom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nordstrom and Debenhams, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom 1 13 5 0 2.21 Debenhams 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nordstrom currently has a consensus price target of $49.31, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Nordstrom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than Debenhams.

Dividends

Nordstrom pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Nordstrom pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Debenhams pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Nordstrom and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom 2.86% 60.72% 6.20% Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nordstrom has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debenhams has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordstrom and Debenhams’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom $15.14 billion 0.54 $437.00 million $2.96 16.49 Debenhams $2.96 billion 0.14 $61.77 million $0.32 4.09

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordstrom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nordstrom beats Debenhams on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards. As of March 20, 2017, the Retail segment included its 117 Nordstrom-branded full-line stores in the United States and Nordstrom.com, 216 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, five Canada full-line stores, Nordstromrack.com/HauteLook, seven Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com, two Jeffrey boutiques and two clearance stores that operate under the name Last Chance. The Company, through Credit segment, allows its customers to access a range of payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, approximately two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards and a debit card for Nordstrom purchases.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others. Its principal brands include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. The company also operates in-store cafes and restaurants. It serves customers online and through its 246 department and 63 franchise stores in 60 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

