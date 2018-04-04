Comparing Imperial Brands (IMBBY) and Philip Morris International (PM)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Brands and Philip Morris International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.87 $1.79 billion $3.49 10.33 Philip Morris International $78.10 billion 2.01 $6.04 billion $4.93 20.47

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Brands. Imperial Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Imperial Brands and Philip Morris International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20 Philip Morris International 0 3 9 0 2.75

Philip Morris International has a consensus target price of $122.64, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Given Philip Morris International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Imperial Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Brands and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 7.73% -71.99% 18.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Philip Morris International pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Imperial Brands pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Philip Morris International pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Philip Morris International has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Imperial Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Imperial Brands on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada. The Company’s portfolio of international and local brands is led by Marlboro. Its mid-price brands are L&M, Lark, Merit, Muratti and Philip Morris. Its other international brands include Bond Street, Chesterfield, Next and Red & White. The Company also owns various local cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece, and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

