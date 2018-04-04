Rambus (RMBS) & Silicon Motion (SIMO) Critical Analysis

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) and Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rambus and Silicon Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67 Silicon Motion 1 1 12 0 2.79

Rambus currently has a consensus target price of $16.48, suggesting a potential upside of 26.02%. Silicon Motion has a consensus target price of $56.98, suggesting a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Silicon Motion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Silicon Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Silicon Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -4.70% 9.54% 6.65% Silicon Motion 14.34% 15.33% 11.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Silicon Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $393.10 million 3.68 -$22.86 million $0.45 29.07 Silicon Motion $523.40 million 3.30 $75.03 million $2.09 23.38

Silicon Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Silicon Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Silicon Motion pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Rambus does not pay a dividend. Silicon Motion pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Rambus has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion beats Rambus on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting. The Company collaborates with application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and System-on-Chip (SoC) designers, foundries, Internet protocol (IP) developers, processor companies, electronic design automation (EDA) companies and validation laboratories.

Silicon Motion Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

