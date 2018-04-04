Comparing Salem Media Group (SALM) & Its Competitors

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Salem Media Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Salem Media Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group 9.34% 2.54% 0.96% Salem Media Group Competitors 13.69% -16.67% -0.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salem Media Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group $263.74 million $24.64 million 16.23 Salem Media Group Competitors $999.92 million $75.51 million 6.61

Salem Media Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Salem Media Group. Salem Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salem Media Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.30, meaning that their average stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Salem Media Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Salem Media Group pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 135.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Salem Media Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Salem Media Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Salem Media Group Competitors 96 381 591 25 2.50

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 38.56%. Given Salem Media Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salem Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Salem Media Group beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Company’s broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. The Company’s radio stations carry national and local programming content, as well as national and local advertisers. The Company’s Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news. The Company’s publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. The Company owns and operates approximately 116 radio stations in over 40 markets.

