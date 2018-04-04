Critical Survey: Vestas Wind System (VWDRY) and Its Competitors

Vestas Wind System (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vestas Wind System to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Vestas Wind System alerts:

Vestas Wind System pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind System and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind System 9.00% 28.59% 8.85% Vestas Wind System Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vestas Wind System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vestas Wind System has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind System’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind System and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind System $11.24 billion $1.01 billion N/A Vestas Wind System Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.66

Vestas Wind System’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vestas Wind System.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vestas Wind System and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind System 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vestas Wind System Competitors 713 2142 1781 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Vestas Wind System’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vestas Wind System has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vestas Wind System peers beat Vestas Wind System on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Vestas Wind System

Vestas Wind Systems A/S develops, manufactures, sells, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power solutions and Service. The Project segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.