AnaptysBio (ANAB) PT Set at $180.00 by JMP Securities

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) received a $180.00 target price from investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 123.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $6.59 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $115.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $9.41 on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 422,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.93 and a current ratio of 17.93. The stock has a market cap of $2,238.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 3.26. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 103,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 61,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

