Andrews S. Hedden Sells 2,000 Shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Stock

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Scholastic Corp has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,349.07, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

