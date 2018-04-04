Angel R. Martinez Acquires 2,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Director Angel R. Martinez acquired 2,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $253,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,864.64, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $52.17.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

About Korn Ferry

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

