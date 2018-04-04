Anglo American (AAL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($29.48) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($11.23) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,737.81 ($24.39).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 1,622.40 ($22.77) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 950.10 ($13.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,870 ($26.25).

In related news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 109,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £1,847,638.62 ($2,593,541.02).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

