Animecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,542.00 (ANI)

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Animecoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2,542.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Animecoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Animecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Animecoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016866 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Animecoin

ANI is a coin. The official website for Animecoin is anime-coin.com. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Animecoin Coin Trading

Animecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Animecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.