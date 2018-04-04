Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $14.85

Shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 223867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

AMGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.76 million. Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 22.05%. research analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of Antero Midstream GP stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $1,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 138,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 193,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

