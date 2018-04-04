Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing segment and water handling and treatment segment. It offers gathering and compressions, water distribution, clearwater facility, fractionation and pipeline safety services. Antero Midstream GP LP is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Antero Midstream GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.28.

NYSE AMGP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 310,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,079. Antero Midstream GP has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $22.87.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.76 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.58%. equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $1,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,345,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after buying an additional 1,293,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,105,000 after purchasing an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 5,769,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,107,000 after purchasing an additional 216,144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,302,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,077,000 after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,135,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

