OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $300,000 Holdings in Antero Resources (AR)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Antero Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Antero Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Antero Resources by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $22.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of AR opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,105.75, a PE ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $919.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.64 million. analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

