AntiBitcoin (ANTI) Market Cap Tops $92,586.00

AntiBitcoin (CURRENCY:ANTI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, AntiBitcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One AntiBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiBitcoin has a market capitalization of $92,586.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of AntiBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,929.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $652.71 or 0.09480610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00163804 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.01920230 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015847 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002865 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002524 BTC.

AntiBitcoin Coin Profile

AntiBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2015. AntiBitcoin’s total supply is 17,465,159 coins. The official website for AntiBitcoin is anti.cash. AntiBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @anti_bitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anti Bitcoin was created as a symbol against greed and dishonesty inside the cryptocurrency community, it seeks to point out bitcoin's greatest flaws, such as market manipulation by small groups of individuals. “

AntiBitcoin Coin Trading

AntiBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase AntiBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiBitcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

