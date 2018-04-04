Aon plc Class A (AON) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aon plc Class A earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1314918440915 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Aon plc Class A alerts:

Aon plc Class A stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.13. The stock had a trading volume of 633,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,553. The company has a market capitalization of $34,019.68, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aon plc Class A has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $152.78.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Aon plc Class A had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. analysts forecast that Aon plc Class A will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aon plc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $143.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aon plc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aon plc Class A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,305,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,908 shares in the company, valued at $402,525.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $299,823.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,842.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,477 shares of company stock worth $17,453,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aon plc Class A (AON) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/aon-plc-class-a-aon-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-10.html.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Aon plc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aon plc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.