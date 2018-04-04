APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Purchases Shares of 97,887 iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (SHV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,000. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd accounts for 3.9% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,316,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 16.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,371,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,389,000 after acquiring an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd in the third quarter worth approximately $16,209,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 425,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after buying an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,717,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $110.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

