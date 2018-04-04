APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Purchases Shares of 116,563 iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (IJH)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,000. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF comprises 8.0% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,709,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,715,000 after acquiring an additional 544,565 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,704,000 after buying an additional 440,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,201,000 after buying an additional 417,580 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,781,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,990,000 after buying an additional 409,176 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $185.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $199.91.

About iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

