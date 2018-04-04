Apollo Commercial Real Estat (ARI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS

UBS initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

ARI opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 38.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,913.99, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a net margin of 74.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.48%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estat news, Director Michael Salvati sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $103,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $735,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,659 shares of company stock worth $1,024,377. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 3,714,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 734,200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,358,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 678,400 shares in the last quarter. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 114,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,909,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estat

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

