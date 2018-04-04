Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.58. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.38 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 62.94% and a net margin of 23.92%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $153,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,091,842 shares of company stock valued at $173,113,138. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 124,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,385. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6,001.74, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/apollo-global-management-llc-apo-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-68-per-share.html.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.