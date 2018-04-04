Appian Corp (APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch Sells 15,000 Shares

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $388,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Appian by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

