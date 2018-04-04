Apple (AAPL) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $175.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.52.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.39 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $845,736.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $400,000. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 852.4% during the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

