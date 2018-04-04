Aptiv (APTV) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aptiv earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.9602387656171 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $21,687.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $96.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety.

