Aragon (ANT) Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00033395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Bittrex, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $60.24 million and $413,974.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00689167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00178330 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,356,214 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to managed these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

