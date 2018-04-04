Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aralez Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5749301039511 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

NASDAQ ARLZ opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 170.42% and a negative net margin of 118.18%. equities research analysts anticipate that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARLZ shares. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

