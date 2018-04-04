Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,513,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 516,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

PETX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CL King initiated coverage on Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

The company has a market cap of $204.05, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a negative net margin of 185.78%. equities analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, CEO Peter Steven St sold 19,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $92,380.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,675.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig A. Tooman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,376.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,117,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,247 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 964,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

