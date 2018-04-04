Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PETX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. CL King raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aratana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETX opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Aratana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a negative net margin of 185.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. research analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Steven St sold 19,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $92,380.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,675.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig A. Tooman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,376.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 252,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

