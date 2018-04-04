Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arbor Realty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8761616809171 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 119,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,445. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.99, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/arbor-realty-trust-abr-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.