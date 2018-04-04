Arcblock Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $46.73 million and $16.33 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00007352 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Cobinhood and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003022 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00692560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176291 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,080,732 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Cobinhood, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinbene, IDEX, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox. It is not possible to purchase Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

