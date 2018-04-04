ArcelorMittal (MT) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

Press coverage about ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ArcelorMittal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7795328128472 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of MT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 3,612,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,989. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,974.37, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.38.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

ArcelorMittal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $280.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

