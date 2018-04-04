Arch Coal (ARCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Arch Coal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. Arch Coal has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,928.27, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of -0.13.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $560.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,544 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

