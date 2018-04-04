iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Cut by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 108,947.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,837 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 413.8% during the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,142,000 after purchasing an additional 778,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 941,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 717,301 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 by 605.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 772,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,791,000 after purchasing an additional 663,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,500,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,270,000 after buying an additional 564,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 stock opened at $150.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $133.66 and a 12-month high of $160.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

