Zacks Investment Research Lowers Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase raised Archrock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Archrock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Capital One Financial raised Archrock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray raised Archrock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of AROC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,141. Archrock has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,974,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 129,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124,143 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

