Arcos Dorados Holding Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st.

Arcos Dorados stock remained flat at $$9.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 401,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,920.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $896.88 million for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 29.32%. equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

